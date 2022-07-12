Obituary: McClung, Eleanor Jane

Eleanor Jane McClung, 90, of Parkersburg passed away July 10, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Housecalls Hospice.

She was born on October 7, 1931, on Kites Run near Walker, WV, the daughter of the late Samuel Earnest and Rachel Catherine “Katie” Peters Newhouse.

Eleanor will be remembered as a wonderful housekeeper and the care she took in raising her children in a Christian home. She was a true homemaker and enjoyed gardening and canning. Her faith was the guiding force in her life and she was a member of the Gihon Tabernacle EMC where she was active with ladies retreats and the woman’s group.

Eleanor is survived by her children Jonathan McClung, Timothy McClung (Teresa), Gary McClung, Lora Sams (Brent), granddaughter Jenna Sams, brothers Delbert W. Newhouse, Gerald “Jerry” Newhouse, Samuel E. Newhouse, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years John E. McClung in 2008, siblings Henry Franklin Newhouse, Ruby Mae Hewitt, Virginia Stutler, Charles Willard Newhouse, Robert Lee Newhouse, David Newhouse, Margaret Wanda Hall, Dorothy Newhouse, Henry Newhouse, Carl Newhouse, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rev. Tom Hall officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 - 1 on Thursday prior to the service.

As a courtesy, visitors are asked to wear masks to protect vulnerable visitors.

Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

