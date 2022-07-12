Advertisement

Obituary: McGary, Kenny Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Kenny Lee McGary, 44, of Parkersburg died July 9, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born on August 28, 1977, in Clarksburg, WV and was the son of Thomas Modesitt of Walker, WV, and the late Judy Ann Modesitt who passed away recently on May 22, 2022.

Kenny loved his family dearly and was the highlight of every gathering with his ludicrous personality.  His grandchildren meant the world to him.  On Sundays, he devoted his time to Davisville Community Church where he listened to and watched his surviving father, Thomas E. Modesitt pastor.  Hearing his mom sing in church was dear to him.  Despite anything Kenny went through he remained positive and left all things in God’s hands.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his fiancé, Michelle Lea Burk, 38 of Waverly; children Kenneth Michael, 25, Kadalina Marie, 23, Devon Michail, 23, Thomas Eugene, 21, Dakota Neal, 21, Kenna Leighann, 19, Loclyn, 18, Jennifer Adrian, 15, Nicholas Lee, 11 and Jeremiah Cross, 29; grandchildren, Kam Breigh, Kolson Ridge, Journie, Christopher and Emmie; siblings, Betty Jo, Samantha, Timmy, Jimmy, and Tommy McGary; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Kenny’s father, Pastor Thomas E. Modesitt officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 1-2 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

