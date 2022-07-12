Obituary: Ward, Carla Dawn

Carla Dawn Ward, daughter, sister, wife, Mom, daughter/sister-in-law, aunt, and friend passed away on the evening of June 29, 2022, at the age of 60, with family by her side with Compassionate Care of Camden Clark Medical Center. She fought a very quick battle with cancer and did it with a strong sense of faith, strength, and courage.

As a child, Carla loved to play outside with her sisters Mary, Paula (dec’d), Angie, and Beth. She also loved her big brothers Jack and Steve (dec’d), as well as her older sisters Pam and Terry (both dec’d). She also loved and respected her “Daddy” (William F. Winans, dec’d) very much. However, the favorite for Carla was being with her “Mommy” (Letty Pauline Knight Winans, dec’d) learning to sing hymns, and to cook.

Carla married the love of her life, Jeff, on April 20, 1979. They shared everything for almost 42 years, right up to his passing on February 18, 2021. They traveled, camped, fished, Carla would outfish Jeff, and worked together. She also loved and was very proud of their son, Jeffery Scott Ward II of Wheeling, WV (Betsy). You could always count on Carla boasting about him and his service to our Country. She also beamed with pride over her daughter, Nickie Richards-Kinard of Newark, DE (Jeremy), and her eight grandchildren. Carla also has many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

No matter what was happening; good, bad, or indifferent, Carla was always there with a story, joke, hug, and or an original song spun off the cuff and it was awesome. She was a master chef with anything that she would “throw together”.

Carla was the glue that held everyone together. Her stories kept everyone alive that had gone before her. They captivated us, entertained us, and have now become our truths and tall tales. She loved a strong love that was given freely even when it was not deserved, nor earned, she did this through her love of God and his words. She was an angel before she ever left this world.

Carla would say to us all, celebrate me, tell my stories, don’t mourn me, I am home with my lord and savior, back in the arms of my love and with the family that I have missed. We will see each other again on the other side.

Carla’s Celebration will be held on July 16, 2022, at Mountwood State Park at the Carson Pavilion. The service will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Immediately following we will be having a covered-dish luncheon where we can share stories and memories of Carla.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.