Obituary: Williams, Paul E.

Paul E. Williams, 95, died July 10, 2022, in Marietta, OH, formerly of Hobart, IN. He was born June 7, 1927, to Leo and Lenore Williams in Shade, Ohio.

Paul attended The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1954. He and his partner Dr. Bruce Sharp opened Hobart Animal Clinic in 1954 in Hobart, IN. Paul married his Wonderful One Patricia Ray in 1952. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2016. Paul and Patricia came to know the Lord in 1954 at a Billy Graham crusade. Paul was a passionate studier of all things related to the Bible and Church history. He and Patricia were active in their church, teaching, serving, and using their gifts of hospitality and giving. Paul loved to read, garden, fish, and spend time with his family. In 2003, Paul and Patricia relocated to Marietta, OH.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia, and his brother Robert.

He is survived by his children Jane Farr (Doug), David Williams (Dione), Linda Mitsch (Ray), 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Evergreen Bible Church in Williamstown, WV with visitation from 10:00-11:00, prior to the start of service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pines for their incredible care, for the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice, and especially for the care of Dianne Wigal, RN, Case Manager.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 27855 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

