Parkersburg prepares for upcoming football season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As the 2022-2023 football season approaches, the Parkersburg Big Reds are getting ready under new head coach Matt Kimes.

The Big Reds are under their first new head coach after the retirement of long time Coach Byus.

Parkersburg has now gone through a big change and have looked great on the field this summer.

“We’re making those connections and they’re starting to understand the way we want to do things and we went to a couple seven on sevens and performed really well. The kids have bought into what were trying to do and learning the schemes that were instilling,” said Matt Kimes. “They cheer each other on, They are excited to work for each other and that makes an environment that everybody wants to be around. The coaches love to come into work, we like being around each other and these kids are a joy to be around as well.”

The players have loved what the team has looked like this season and are excited to get the pads on in August.

“The guys really, I mean we’ve put so much work in, coaches are making us come here more. So that’s way better. We’re having two a days now which is really good for the guys. And more conditioning, way more conditioning,” said Parkersburg junior, Anthony Ice “Excited I can’t wait for the season. Seven on sevens was a little boost to get there but definitely season is a different thing. The Friday night lights are different.”

The season is approaching fast and the players are looking to get onto the field and put it together.

“Sitting in the locker room, music blasting, getting your pads on. It’s definitely a different feeling. I’m getting excited, I’m getting antsy to get out there,” said Parkersburg junior Casey Stanley. “I’m just ready to play. It’s been a while, I didn’t get to play a winter sport, so I’m here now in the fall. I’m ready to go back out there. That’s the best feeling on earth.”

