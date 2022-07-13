Advertisement

Bomb threat reported at Washington State Community College on Tuesday

WTAP News @ 10
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department says there was a bomb threat called in at Washington State Community College.

The Marietta Police Department got a phone call Tuesday afternoon from an out-of-state phone number with a man saying that there was a bomb in the arts and sciences building at the college. Officers began evacuating the buildings as a precaution. All of the buildings on the campus were checked and no indication of a bomb was found.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this suspicious phone call and are aware that this may be part of a pattern of phone calls that have been placed to various college campuses in the area.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Marietta PD asking for help to ID suspect
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WTAP off the air Tuesday
Rebecca Lynn Byrd Obit
Obituary: Byrd, Rebecca Lynne

Latest News

Superintendent Brad Silvus
Marietta B.O.E introduces new superintendent
Some of the projects include new windows, creating secure entrances and paving projects.
Wood County BOE talks summer construction projects, distance learning options
MOV Health Department
Mid-Ohio Valley Medical Reserve Corps receive tier two award grant
WTAP News @ 10 - Wood Co. BOE
WTAP News @ 10 - Wood Co. BOE