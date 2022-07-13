Bomb threat reported at Washington State Community College on Tuesday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department says there was a bomb threat called in at Washington State Community College.

The Marietta Police Department got a phone call Tuesday afternoon from an out-of-state phone number with a man saying that there was a bomb in the arts and sciences building at the college. Officers began evacuating the buildings as a precaution. All of the buildings on the campus were checked and no indication of a bomb was found.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this suspicious phone call and are aware that this may be part of a pattern of phone calls that have been placed to various college campuses in the area.

