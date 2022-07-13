The Humane Society of Parkersburg teaches kids pet responsibility

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Humane Society of Parkersburg is having their annual Camp Ruffin It after taking a two year break because of COVID.

The week long camp is a way to teach kids pet responsibility.

The year, 42 campers, 8 counselors and 14 junior counselors participated in the event.

The campers were divided into 8 groups.

Each group was given their very own shelter dog to take care of throughout the week.

Through hands-on learning, the groups feed, clean, and teach their dogs skills like how to sit, stay, and shake.

The Camp’s Director, Loretta Winanas said the kids have been doing a great job this year.

“It is great for all of us to see how good these kids do with the dogs. They are so considerate, responsible, they listen, they are just sponges that are soaking up everything we teach them all week. It’s a really good camp.”

Winans shared some of the other activities the kids got participate in, including making dog treats, cat and dog toys, learning about reptiles, and working with agility trainers.

The camp ends on Friday with each group doing a skit to show off everything they taught each of their dogs.

