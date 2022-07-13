Marietta B.O.E introduces new superintendent

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brad Silvus was announced as the new superintendent by the Marietta City School Board of Education.

The official announcement came today at a special BOE meeting.

This decision comes after almost a month of gathering information and interviewing candidates.

Board President Eric Reed emphasized the importance of having a new superintendent with prior executive experience and Silvus has a lot on his resume.

“I’ve been in administration now 22 years. Started out as an assistant principal for a few years then moved to a principal for a few more years then to an assistant superintendent. Following that then I started as a superintendent at Greenon local and currently at Graham local,” Silvus said.

He says his first step as superintendent will be integrating himself within the community of Marietta.

“Just building trust, building a sense of collaboration between staff, community and administration so what I’ll do is talk to as many groups as I can and find out where we are and then we’ll start work about mid-year on strategic planning process,” Silvus said.

Silvus will start his new rule on August 1 and will end July 1, 2025.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.