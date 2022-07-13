Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department staff meet to discuss monkeypox

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department staff held a meeting this Wednesday to discuss how to handle monkeypox if it spreads to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Staff put their heads together, figuring out what resources they’d need available, how to get word out to the community, what other facilities need to get on board, among other strategies.

Clinical Services Director Rebecca Eaton said, since the first case in West Virginia last week, the disease has spread in very small numbers. She said, however, there are other states where it’s spreading quickly.

Still Eaton isn’t worried about it reaching outbreak status in our area.

“We do not anticipate this is going to be anything like Covid. It’s going to be isolated instances…as far as we know. Everything changes from day to day,” she said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can cause rashes, sores, and flu-like symptoms.

Local health officials say monkeypox isn’t nearly as contagious as Covid.

