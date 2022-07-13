Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Medical Reserve Corps receive tier two award grant

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The tier two award grant was $50,000 given to the MOV health department.

The grant was given by the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

the $9.5 million in award funds will be spread throughout 100 units across the United States.

The grant was given to help aid the reserve corps COVID-19 response efforts by expanding resources to support proper health measures.

It is going towards training for the volunteers and equipment for the volunteer training and then personal protection equipment as well as any volunteer rewards we might have come up,” said Public Information Officer, Amy Phelps.

With over 250 active volunteers the grant will help give proper training in an efficient manner for their concentrated training.

