New COVID-19 sub-variant “BA.5″ showing to be causing rise in cases

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - COVID-19 cases are continuing to go up and health experts say it’s coming from the latest sub-variant.

The new COVID-19 sub-variant, “BA.5″ is shown to be causing the latest surge in cases in the area.

The current strain is shown to be much like the omicron variant, where it is more contagious but less harmful.

Health experts say that at this point, there will be more variants to come from this as the coronavirus continues to mutate.

“As long as there’s outbreaks somewhere in the world, it’s going to keep emerging as something else. So, Omicron will eventually fade out for the most part. And it will be another sub-variant,” says Marietta-Belpre Health Department director of nursing, Diana Beck.

Health experts say that the likely next sub-variant will be “BA.12.1.”

Experts also say that there will be a new vaccine readily available this fall to help. And if you are immuno-compromised or more affected by the virus you should speak with your doctor about any measures to take for protection.



