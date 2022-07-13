Obituary: Bailey, Patricia Lou (Morrison)

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Patricia Lou (Morrison) Bailey, 92, of Belpre, passed away July 12, 2022 at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing Home.

She was born in Wood County December 24, 1929, a daughter of the late Virgil Roy Morrison and Zoma Lea (Griffith) Morrison.

Patricia was a Parkersburg High School graduate Class of 1947 and was a Graduate of West Virginia University Class of 1951.

She taught at PHS and Hamilton Jr. High School. Patricia began her teaching career in Harrison County at the Industrial School for Girls.

Patricia was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was choir Director for 33 years and Sunday School Superintendent. She was also the Treasurer for the American Baptist Women.

She loved to travel including destinations such as: Greece, Alaska, Hawaii, The Holy Lands, Switzerland, West Germany, England, and Ireland. Patricia had a lifelong love of horses and enjoyed riding until the age of 75.

Patricia is survived by her son, Michael Bailey of PA, daughter Daneen Moore (Brian) of SC, five grandchildren, Ryan Bailey (Alexandra), Alisse Bailey, Derek Moore (Samantha), Travis Moore (Saundra), and Tyler Moore (Isabelle), and five great-grandchildren, Austin, Luke, Becca, Madison, and Graham.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jo Herman and Mildred Hoblitzell.

Service will be Friday 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Mary Beth officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Mineral Wells. Visitation will be Thursday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Mt. Zion Baptist Church general fund, PO Box 28 2226 Elizabeth Pike Mineral Wells WV 26150.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation for taking such good care of Patricia.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.