Obituary: Brunton, Bruce Richardson

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Bruce Richardson Brunton, 67, died on Monday, July 11, 2022 in Marietta.

He was born in Marietta on August 31, 1954 to Rankin G. Brunton (Rank) and Barbara Ann Richardson Brunton.

A 1972 graduate of Marietta Senior High School, Bruce went to work for his father’s family business at American Producers Supply Company and then managed Sprague Electric following its acquisition in 1984. The family later bought Crescent Supply and combined the companies into Crescent & Sprague Supply Company which grew to be a regional supplier of industrial and commercial products. In 2007, Bruce established Marietta Paint and Janitorial Supply, LLC which is a third generation supply company now managed by his son Ben.

He married Nanette McCloskey Brunton (Nan) on October 28, 1978 at the First Presbyterian Church, Marietta. Bruce is survived by his wife Nan, son Benjamin Rankin Brunton of Marietta, daughter Aimee Brunton Miller (Michael) and granddaughter Eliza Marie Miller, Charlotte, NC; brothers, Geoff Brunton (Shelly West) and Chris Brunton (Candi), Marietta; sisters Anne Cohen(Jerry), Hudson, OH; Susan Reinmann (Jim), Avon Lake, OH, brothers-in-law Patrick McCloskey(Candie), Vienna, WV; Richard McCloskey (Kim), Parkersburg, WV and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Greg Brunton. Bruce was a member of Harmar Lodge #390 F&AM; Nemesis Shriners, Parkersburg; Past President of the Marietta Shrine Club; and member and past director of the Royal Order of Jesters, Court 156, Parkersburg, WV. His civic activities included past board member, Marietta Country Club; Member, Ohio River Sternwheel Committee; Marietta City Schools School Board Levy Committee; United Way Fund Board of Directors, and past chairman of the Marietta Memorial Health Foundation Board of Directors.

Bruce deeply loved his wife, his family and friends, his community, his Royal Order of Jester brothers and his work. He had a zest for life and lived it with passion, commitment and a kind and generous heart.

The family will observe calling hours on Thursday, July 14, from 4 PM until 7 PM at the Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike Street (Route 7) Marietta. Public Masonic Rites services will begin at 7PM.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 15, at the First Presbyterian Church,501 4th Street Marietta, with Bonnie Donnelly, Commissioned Ruling Elder, officiating.

A private interment will be conducted by the family at a later date.

Memorial donations in Bruce’s memory may be made Marietta Memorial Health Foundation, P.O. Box 112, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

