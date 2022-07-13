Advertisement

Obituary: Edman, Marjana L. Wiggins

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marjana L. Wiggins Edman, 68, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Stonerise Healthcare of Parkersburg.

She was born August 17, 1953, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Denzil and Barbara Fore Wiggins.

Marjana was a seamstress in both the private and retail industry. She was also a member of the Order of the Amaranth, has served as secretary for the Order of the Eastern Star Parkersburg #14 and as High Priestess for the Ladies’ Oriental Shrine.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Heather Cumpston (Shawn) of Bridgeport, WV, Janette Wallace (Mitch) of Boaz, WV and Denzil Edman of Parkersburg; brother, Phillip Wiggins (Debbie) of Tuppers Plains, OH; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; aunts, nieces, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Linda, Beth and Janice.

In addition to her parents, Marjana was preceded in death by one niece, Carrie Wiggins.

An Eastern Star Service will be conducted 5:30 p.m. followed by Funeral Services at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia with Pastor James Withee officiating. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort Marjana’s family

