Parkersburg shooting leaves one man dead

Parkersburg Police
Parkersburg Police
By Zach Miles
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is pronounced dead after a fatal shooting early on Wednesday morning.

The Parkersburg Police Department responded to a shooting at 3:22 a.m. on the 1000 block of Lynn street.

Lieutenant R. L. Koher said that 27-year-old Kevin Mason of Parkersburg is dead, and his family has been notified.

Mason was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center with gunshot wounds. At this time, the investigation is still open.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, they are asked to call Detective Richards at 304-424-1058.

WTAP will provide more information as it becomes available.

