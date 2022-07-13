Advertisement

Washington Co. Harvest of Hope and Over the Moon Pub and Pizza partner for event

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One Washington County non-profit is partnering with a restaurant in Marietta to fight hunger.

The Washington County Harvest of Hope organization and Over the Moon Pub and Pizza will be partnering together for fundraiser.

The restaurant will be giving 10 percent of its profits on Friday to the non-profit.

The Harvest of Hope’s mission is designed to give food donations to local food pantries.

The restaurant’s owner, Mike Walsh says that the event will mean a lot to him as he wants to give back to a place close to his and his wife’s heart.

“We want to give back. Because the community has given back to us and also raised us in a way when we were kids. So, for us, this is one way we can help give back to the community and also contribute to an organization we know that are doing the same. So, for us, we think this is going to be a win no matter what happens. Because we’re ultimately collectively going to be doing some good for a lot of people,” says Walsh.

Walsh says that the event will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday when the restaurant opens.

Officials with the event say that the goal will be $15 hundred.

