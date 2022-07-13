Wood County BOE talks summer construction projects, distance learning options

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education met Tuesday evening to talk about summer construction projects and distance learning options.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling talked about how these construction projects are not funded by the bond. These projects have been planned for a long time. Some of the projects include new windows, creating secure entrances and paving projects.

The board also talked about the Distance Learning Academy. It’s for kindergarten through eighth grade. The online classes are taught by local teachers. Any student in West Virginia can participate and they will enroll as a Wood County Schools student.

It is public, so there is no cost. Students will get an electronic device while they are enrolled. Wood County BOE is getting ready to send more information to 700 families that already homeschool.

The program launched in 2021 during the pandemic, and the plan is to continue it.

