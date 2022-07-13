Advertisement

Wood County BOE talks summer construction projects, distance learning options

Some of the projects include new windows, creating secure entrances and paving projects.
Some of the projects include new windows, creating secure entrances and paving projects.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education met Tuesday evening to talk about summer construction projects and distance learning options.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling talked about how these construction projects are not funded by the bond. These projects have been planned for a long time. Some of the projects include new windows, creating secure entrances and paving projects.

The board also talked about the Distance Learning Academy. It’s for kindergarten through eighth grade. The online classes are taught by local teachers. Any student in West Virginia can participate and they will enroll as a Wood County Schools student.

It is public, so there is no cost. Students will get an electronic device while they are enrolled. Wood County BOE is getting ready to send more information to 700 families that already homeschool.

The program launched in 2021 during the pandemic, and the plan is to continue it.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Marietta PD asking for help to ID suspect
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WTAP off the air Tuesday
Rebecca Lynn Byrd Obit
Obituary: Byrd, Rebecca Lynne

Latest News

Superintendent Brad Silvus
Marietta B.O.E introduces new superintendent
MOV Health Department
Mid-Ohio Valley Medical Reserve Corps receive tier two award grant
W.VA. Residents can receive free tuition
The Wood County Technical Center offers free tuition for the Adult Practical Nursing Program
Economics expert: inflation, high unemployment benefits can impact workforce
Economics expert: inflation, high unemployment benefits can impact workforce