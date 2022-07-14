Advertisement

Bond issuance for Marietta Memorial Hospital to offer more services

By Mitchell Blahut
Jul. 14, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Board of Commissions is voting to approve being a conduit for Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Marietta Memorial Hospital will seek up to $300 million in bonds from a bond issuance.

The hospital is looking to use these funds to offer more services and facilities for both residents of Washington County and the Mid-Ohio Valley region.

Washington Co. Board of Commissions president, Charlie Schilling says that this bond has the potential to add more staff to all Marietta Memorial Hospital facilities in the region.

“I think it’s going to be able to provide them the opportunity to go out and recruit better because they’re going to offer more services. There’s going to be more attention on the expansion of all the services they have going on. So, they’re going to be able to recruit nurses from different fields that they haven’t been able to before,” says Schilling.

Schilling says that the bond will not place any liability on county taxpayers and that there is no future risk for Washington County either.

