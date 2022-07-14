Demolition Took Place to Make Room for Teen Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County demolished a house they bought to make room for a teen center today.

The Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center will fill the now empty lot next year.

The center will not only be a place for teens to spend time in but also a way to remember Garrett Scott.

He was a teen coordinator with the club before his unfortunate passing last year.

Executive Director Rebecca Johnson shares what the center will mean for the teens in the community.

Johnson said, “We hope that they feel safe in this space, safety is always number one concern, but they feel welcome. We want the teens in our community to make this their space.”

The center will have areas for teens to get homework help but also practice and record music.

A playground will be built in front of the center with a music theme because Scott had a passion for music.

The goal is to have the center and playground complete by next summer.

