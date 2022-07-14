Free Standing Kids Race Set to Take Place Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kids will be running wild on Saturday.

River City Runners and Walkers Club is putting on an event Saturday July 16th in front of Parkersburg High School.

Mayor Joyce will also be in attendance to present a check to the organization so they can continue putting on the races.

River City Runners and Walkers Club President Sharon Marks shared how the donation helps the kids.

Marks said, “The money allows us to offer all of these races 100% free. It allows children to see that exercise can be fun, all you need is a pair of shoes.”

There will be races for kids between the ages of one and 11 years old.

Registration begins at 9 am and the races will start at 10.

Along with the races going on, Kona Ice will be there and the fire department will have a water splash area set up.

Parking for the event will be available behind the school.

