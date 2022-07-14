Josh Wilson was murdered in Myrtle Beach during Fourth Of July Vacation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

40-year-old Josh Wilson from Parkersburg died Sunday after being shot multiple times while visiting Myrtle Beach for the Independence Day holiday.

Josh’s wife, Staci Wilson, is back home here in Parkersburg.

She is speaking out saying Josh was a great man and the biggest support for her family.

“I don’t really know where to go from here. Like I said he was my best friend.”

Staci says her husband was a person that would help anyone that needed help.

“On the way there, there was a guy stopped on a motorcycle. He stopped what we were doing, traveling, just to see if the guy was okay. See if he needed any help. He’s just always been caring and always trying to help people out.”

On the night of July seventh, Stacy says they stopped to get gas when a man asked for a ride.

Josh took Staci and their son back to the hotel and He then went back to pick the man up.

According to a police report, a different man chased Josh and shot him in his vehicle.

Josh was then taken to a hospital in Charleston South Carolina where he later died.

Staci wants people to know that Josh was a loving husband.

“He was so full of life and loved the outdoors. He loved spending time with the kids and myself... He was just an all-around good person. There’s not a person that he didn’t meet that he wasn’t a friend to.”

A man identified as Quentin Ahmad Jean has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Staci reflected on the loss.

“It’s definitely left a big hole in my heart. Like I said before … there is no reason to take a life.”

She continued, stating that she will not stop until Josh has justice.

“I will not stop until I get him justice and I’ll do whatever I have to do and go through any avenue I have to go through, but I am not stopping until I have justice.

South Carolina has the death penalty. That’s justice for me. I feel like it’s an eye for and eye. There’s no reason whatsoever for someone to take anyone’s life. Period. .”

Staci said that Josh was her best friend and soulmate. If she could speak with him one more she’d say thank you.

“Thank you for not making me make the choice. Thank you for loving me. For always being there for me. He’s always been my rock. I just want to say I love you so much. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry this happened. If I could take places with him, I would change places with him in a heartbeat. And I’m just so glad he doesn’t have to suffer anymore.”

The Wilson family has started a gofundme page to help get Josh back to Parkersburg so his friends can say goodbye.

