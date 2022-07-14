Advertisement

Local residents were surprised by plant explosion early Thursday Morning

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

“I looked around and had no clue what was going on.” Devin Cantwell of Parkersburg reflected on the early morning events.

ECO U-S-A Silicone Recycling Plant had a facility explosion just after midnight Thursday morning.

Wood county 9-1-1 officials says they started getting calls at 12:21 A.M.

People who live in the area say the explosion surprised.

Cantwell told us he felt.

“I was inside whenever the explosion happened. It scared me. Heard a big boom, house shook… I felt it. Could feel the wind coming off of it for, about 5, 6 seconds you can just hear the wind coming off the side of the house..”

Bruce Williams of Parkersburg shared his experience.

“I heard the explosion first. Because it shook the whole house. I mean the ground shook. I thought there was a rig or something out front that had a major crash.”

“I thought the whole block was gonna go, I really did. I mean that was the most scared i’ve ever been in my life. That was too close to home here.” >

9-1-1 dispatchers say they had 44 calls within four minutes after the first call was made.

Williams was one of those people.

“We was trying to get on with 911 but so many people was calling it blocked it, and couldn’t get an answer, couldn’t get through.”

Jim Kurucz, the plant manager says the explosion started after a piece of piping ripped apart releasing chemicals. That release of chemicals led to the fire and explosion.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says his department had the fire put out in about thirty minutes

Kurucz says everyone made it out of the facility safe and no one was hurt.

For Cantwell and Williams, they are appreciative of the work by the plant employees and first responders.

Williams stated, “I’m still a little shaken, the firemen, they did an excellent job. My hats off to them.”

Cantwell reflected and said, “I stepped off on my front porch and just saw cops going by and then they went behind the house, so i went off my back porch and could see the smoke coming up. It was not far at all.”

