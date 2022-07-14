Advertisement

Marietta girl’s volleyball team prepares for title run

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta high school girl’s volleyball team is coming off a huge 2021 season that was capped off with a district championship.

Despite the team losing five starting players from their championship roster, the Tigers are ready to show off their new look team.

The Tigers have three returning players to this year and have a young team overall.

