WTAP News @ 5 - Memorial Health System gives $54 thousand to Hunger Solutions of the Mid-Ohio Valley
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System is looking to help with the food insecurity issue in Southeast Ohio.

The organization is giving roughly $54 thousand to “Hunger Solutions.”

Memorial Health System raised these funds through its “Month of Giving” and beating its initial $50 thousand goal.

As both groups are looking to help with the food insecurity issue that is going on in the Southeast Ohio area.

“And so, when we can provide funds that allows those pantries to fill their shelves it helps people in those vulnerable moments when they just need a little help,” says Hunger Solutions president, DeeAnn Gehlauf.

Memorial Health System and Hunger Solutions have partnered with each other for the last ten years.

The mission for Hunger Solutions is to provide education on how to eat healthier and help with funds for food pantries in the area.

