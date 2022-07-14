Advertisement

Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.(Netflix, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix and Microsoft announced Wednesday they are teaming up to create a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings resisted an ad-supported option for years, but the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history.

Netflix says it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

The service currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.

The New York Times reported in May that Netflix told employees the ad-supported version may come by the end of 2022.

The company did not say how much the ad-supported plan will cost per month. Netflix currently offers three ad-free subscription levels based on video quality and resolution, ranging from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police
Parkersburg shooting leaves one man dead
Josh Wilson was murdered while on vacation with his wife and son
Josh Wilson was murdered in Myrtle Beach during Fourth Of July Vacation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
W.VA. Residents can receive free tuition
The Wood County Technical Center offers free tuition for the Adult Practical Nursing Program
Bruce Richardson Brunton Obit
Obituary: Brunton, Bruce Richardson

Latest News

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute
A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion overnight.
Local silicone recycling plant has facility explosion overnight
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how