Obituary: Forsyth, Gary Nelson

Gary Nelson Forsyth, 83, of Marietta, OH, passed away peacefully at Marietta Memorial Hospital on July 13, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. Gary was born September 21, 1938, in Carmichaels, PA to Kenneth Alvin Forsyth and Wilma Reynolds Forsyth.

As a boy, Gary distinguished himself by earning the title of Eagle Scout at age 13. Later, as a young man, he was an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Parkersburg, WV. After 39 years of service, he retired from a long career at GE Plastics in 2001. He and his wife Linda have also been dedicated members of the Christ United Methodist Church in Marietta since 2007.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and especially, golfing at Lakeside Golf Course in Beverly, OH. Above all, he cherished teasing and sharing treats with his 15 great-grandchildren and 9 grandchildren: Lana Lauer (Nick), Brandi Beaver (Andy), Adena Matheny, Christina Doan (Josh), Tanner Ogle (Amy), Clayton Wing (Casey), Conner Ogle (Savanna), Davis Wing, and Beca Forsyth. After retirement, he spent his later years making memories with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda K. Forsyth of Marietta; his children, Deborah Forsyth Wing (Tim) of Watkinsville, GA; Gary Forsyth II (Maria) of Pickerington, OH; Brenda Riffe (Steve) of Marietta, OH. Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Kenneth Alvin Forsyth Jr.; and his daughter, Becky Barnes (Ted).

Visitation will be Saturday, July 16 at McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home at 11:00 am followed immediately by a service at 12:00pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.