Obituary: Metz, Michael (Mike) Lee

Michael (Mike) Lee Metz, age 72, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at WVU Medicine surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Oct 8, 1949, in Huntington, WV, to the late Walton and Laura Metz.

He graduated from Fairland High School in 1967 and then attended Marshall University in the electrical engineer program. Mike retired from Xerox after 41 years of service. He was an avid member of the Moose Lodge 1118. His hobbies included leather making, photography, golfing, cooking, dancing, shooting pool, bluegrass music, and cheering on the Mountaineers. Mike would enjoy spending his vacations with family and friends at Canaan Valley. At home, he spent his days watching his favorite tv shows with his dogs Sarge and Rocky by his side.

Mike is survived by his companion and best friend of 28 years, Barbara Dowler; his sister, Lo Rita (Terry) Shepherd; his daughters, Jaymie Fox, Heather Metz, Belinda Dowler, Mischa (Jeff) Johnson, Dayla Dowler; his sons, JW Dowler, Kyle (Anne) Dowler; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 11-1 PM with a funeral service starting at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 1934 Dupont Road Parkersburg, WV 26101. Burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MooseHeart Charity via moosecharities.org, by mail to Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100, or by phone at 630-966-2200.

