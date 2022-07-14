Obituary: Tullius, Matthew Anthony

Matthew Anthony Tullius, 54, of Marietta, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 10, 1968, in Marietta, OH to Leo and Patricia Matthews Tullius. Matt graduated from Frontier High School in 1986 and had attended Rio Grande University. He was the owner and operator of Mirror Image Advertising. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Business Networking International (BNI). Matt loved deer hunting, golfing, playing weekly poker games, and was an avid Ohio State sports fan.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Tullius; children, Daniel Westfall (Mikki) and Laura Westfall; his father, Leo Tullius; siblings, Kim Cisler (David), Micki Richardson (Jim), Lori Poynter (Rich), Jeni Scott (Jason) and Chris Ottovaere from Belgium, who became like a brother during his time in the home as an exchange student.

He is also survived by his five dogs, Annabelle, Urban, Jackson, Marco, and Dexter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Tullius, and a sister, Kristin Craig.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St, Marietta, OH 45750 with Craig Wood officiating.

Full military honors will be observed. Visitation will be held from 1-3 & 4-6 PM on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.