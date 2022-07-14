Obituary: Wilson, Joshua Robert

Joshua Robert Wilson, 40, of Parkersburg, WV died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Charleston, SC as a result of a gunshot while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, SC.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Robert and Alberdia (Withee) Wilson.

He was an independent contractor and a member of IUPAT. He was a hardworking man who loved music, four-wheelers, spending time with his family, and doing anything outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Staci (Horner) Wilson; three children Dylan Mason, Madison Mason-Wilson, and Lincoln Wilson; three sisters Teresa Wilson, Laurie McIntire, and Amy Finelli (Chris); two nieces, Mia and Zoe Finelli; a nephew Brandon McIntire; sister-in-law Susan Wilson; and best friend Erik Westfall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Greg Wilson and brother-in-law Craig McIntire.

The family will have a private viewing per Joshua’s wishes and will hold a memorial service at a date to be announced.

