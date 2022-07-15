100 Yard Walk with Quayvon Cyrus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this walk with Parkersburg high school senior Quayvon Cyrus, he discussed what it feels like to be heading into his final year of football.

After suffering a broken leg and missing the entirety of his junior year, Quayvon is ready to get back to work on the gridiron.

“I’m happy. When it happened I was just lost for words because you just never think that that would happen to you. But like if it were to happen or if it were you would just come back stronger than ever. It truly takes some work,” Cyrus said.

Suffering his injury was a setback for his football career, but he is excited to show off his skills this season.

“I try not to think about it. I think it’s definitely for my recruitment because junior year is one of your most important years but I just got to show out this year,” said Cyrus.

