Blennerhassett Island Food History Event

Food on Blennerhassett Island(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Historic food for thought tomorrow...

There is a tour on Blennerhassett Island on Saturday to talk about food from the 19th century.

This is a continuation of the History Series they had in May and June.

Information on the role of food at social events, how to cook on a hearth, and much more will be provided.

Martha Hartley who is a volunteer educator for Blennerhassett Island talks about why this is different from a regular tour of the island.

Hartley said, “I think this is a good way for people maybe who have visited the island to come back and revisit the island and have an experience; which is a little different from the ordinary historic tour that guests take when they visit the island, especially for the first time.”

The event will start when the first boat arrives on the island at about 10:30 AM near the island ticket booth.

Tickets can be purchased at the Blennerhassett Museum.

Participants will receive some historic recipes to try themselves.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

