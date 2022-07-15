Experts speak on fentanyl dangers following warnings from police

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this week, we shared a warning from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about fentanyl-laced money.

The Sheriff’s Office said they just wanted to make the public aware about instances of this happening across the country.

The post warns about fentanyl being folded up inside dollar bills.

Those bills are then left in public places, like gas stations, bathrooms, or sidewalks.

The post says parents should talk to their children about this, and tell them not to pick up any similar money they may find.

They’re just one of many law enforcement agencies putting out these kinds of warnings.

A similar post from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says they had two separate instances where folded dollar bills were found in gas stations, with powdery white substances inside.

In both cases, they say the powder tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

Not surprisingly, these kinds of posts from law enforcement have gotten a lot of attention.

Then, there’s the story of Renee Parsons. She and her husband also live in Kentucky.

She told our sister station in Nashville they were at a fast food restaurant when she picked up a dollar bill.

Parsons said within 10 minutes of picking it up, she could barely talk or breathe, and ended up passing out.

Paperwork from the hospital she went to listed the chief complaint as an “accidental drug overdose.”

Parsons says she believes she overdosed on fentanyl from the dollar bill she picked up, but some medical experts are skeptical.

Doctor Rebecca Donald is a fentanyl expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She says, based on Parsons symptoms, it’s unlikely the substance she had in her system was fentanyl.

She says skin-to-skin contact is not a way people are exposed to drugs, at least at levels that would cause them harm. However, Donald says the drug could get aerosolized and inhaled, or somehow ingested.

“It is much more likely for her to have a reaction if she had inadvertently rubbed her nose and exposed that drug to some of the blood vessels in her nose or licked her fingers or rubbed her eyes.”

Donald went onto say, “That would take more of a volume of drug or quantity of drug. It is certainly not impossible for that to happen, but one would think it would be a significant amount that you could see it on the hands and dollar bill to get into the air system.”

The CDC said fentanyl can be absorbed into the body through inhalation, oral exposure and ingestion, as well as skin contact.

Nashville police said they didn’t see any residue on the bill Parsons handled, and therefore, did not test it for fentanyl.

We reached out to several local law enforcement agencies to ask about their experiences with this.

Those we talked to say they haven’t seen any incidents involving money, but all of them say fentanyl is a growing issue in our area, and can certainly prove deadly if you come into contact with it.

Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa said his office made that post simply to raise awareness about the dangers of this drug.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.