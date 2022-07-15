Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Wilson was murdered while on vacation with his wife and son
Josh Wilson was murdered in Myrtle Beach during Fourth Of July Vacation
A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion overnight.
Local silicone recycling plant has facility explosion overnight
Parkersburg Police
Parkersburg shooting leaves one man dead
Many local resident were shocked by an explosion earlyThursday morning
Local residents were surprised by plant explosion early Thursday morning
Joshua Robert Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Joshua Robert

Latest News

Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
FILE - Fire crews spray water from the dock onto the side of the USS Bonhomme Richard, in San...
Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire
A new suicide hotline is launching.
New suicide hotline to launch