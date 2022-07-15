Advertisement

Mountwood Park lake in the first week of dredging process

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging process for Mountwood Park’s lake is underway.

Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says the process will take up to two weeks to finish clearing the sediment in the lake.

Currently, workers are clearing what is ten years of build-up in the water.

Cross says that this process is designed to make it easier for boaters to have access to other parts of the lake.

“The more often we can do this, the boaters’ access to the main part of the lake won’t be restricted. So, that’s the main goal in doing it more often,” says Cross.

Cross says that the parks department will be looking to make the dredging process more routine in the future as opposed to waiting ten years to repeat.

