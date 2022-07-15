Advertisement

Obituary: Mason, Kevin Zachary

Kevin Mason Obit
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
Kevin Zachary Mason, 27, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

He was the beloved son of Rosario Mason of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Bob Mason of Belpre, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Brandy Stump, and step-daughters, Kamiah Nicholas and Olivia Persinger of Parkersburg; son, Jordan Mason of Parkersburg; two brothers, Charlie Beck of Minnesota and Logan Mason of Belpre; grandfather, Robert Mason of Belpre and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marjorie Lattea.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with interment, to follow in Evergreen North Cemetery. The Mason family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Saturday.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Kevin’s loved ones.

