Obituary: Nancarrow, Charles F. “Chuck”

Charles F. “Chuck” Nancarrow, 94, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, July 8th, 2022. Born in Ravenswood, WV, on January 3, 1928, he was the middle child of Clyde and Mabel (Camp) Nancarrow.

He graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1945 and in 1949 from the College of Pharmacy at West Virginia University. He took his first job at Harman’s Drug Store in New Martinsville, WV, where he met and married his wife, Monna Jane Barth. After various positions, including five years as a relief pharmacist in three drug stores and a one-year stint as a medical service rep for Eli Lilly and Company, he entered business for himself in partnership with E.M. Nelson Jr. in 1963. After twenty-seven years operating Nancarrow’s Pharmacy, he sold the business to his partner and retired in 1990.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years Jane Nancarrow: children Ashley Nancarrow (Judy) of Parkersburg, WV, Vickie Verano (Nick) Winston-Salem, NC, Chaz Nancarrow, Parkersburg, WV, and four grandchildren Nick Verano IV (Katherine) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Michael Verano (Nelia) of Charlotte, NC Lisa Nancarrow (Rich) of Parkersburg, WV and Justin Nancarrow of Parkersburg, WV and six great-grandchildren Luca Verano, Leo Verano, Rosy Verano, Nicholas Verano, Paige Nancarrow, and Connor Nancarrow.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Jana Wiseman (John).

Abiding with his wishes, there will be no services at this time, and burial a will be at the discretion of the family.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.