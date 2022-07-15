Obituary: Riley, Nancy Mae

Nancy Mae Riley, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born on May 1, 1939, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Kenneth Wesley and Jeanne Olive (Hill) Riley.

Nancy graduated from Miami University at Oxford in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Postgrad, Ohio University from 1964 to 1969 and her Masters from Marietta College in 1989. She was a teacher of home economics at Malta-McConnelsville High School from 1961 to 1967 and Waterford High School from 1968 to 1992. Nancy was an advisor Malta-McConnelsville Future Homemakers, Waterford Future Homemakers of America, and advisor to the state officer of Ohio Future Homemakers of America.

Nancy was a member of the First Congregational Church, Daughters of the American Revolution (past president), National Education Association, Washington County, Ohio Genealogical Society (coordinator/secretary), Ohio Vocational Association (life), Ohio Education Association (life), American Vocational Association (life), Daughters of War of 1812 (past president, state secretary, state 2nd vice president, registrar), Daughters of Union Vets (past tent president, district president, Ohio department president and National Historian in 2002), White Shrine of Jerusalem (Past Worthy High Priestess), and Order of Eastern Star (Past Worthy Matron and Deputy Grand Matron). Some of her community involvement includes Girl Scout leader and camp counselor, Waterford Fair judge, and she enjoyed ceramics, genealogy, camping, reading, handcrafts, and traveling.

She is survived by her friends, Phyllis Rymer, Jenny Gambardella, and several other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kenneth Walter Riley.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be for two hours prior to services. Eastern Star services will be held as part of the services as well. The burial of her ashes will be on a later date in Grand Forks Cemetery in North Dakota with her parents and brother.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Nancy’s family and friends and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.