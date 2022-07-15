Obituary: Schott, Linda Lee Browning

Linda Lee Browning Schott, 83, of Marietta and formerly of Waterford, died July 14, 2022, in Green, OH. Born in Beverly, OH, on February 1, 1939, a daughter of the late Sidney A. (Zip) and Frances E. Harr Browning.

She graduated in 1957 as a proud Waterford Wildcat. Linda had retired from the Airolite Company in Marietta. She was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Harriettsville, where she had been active with the Catholic Women’s Club.

Linda is survived by her children, Robert (Teri) Schott, of Green, OH, and Joyce Schott, of Delaware, OH; four grandchildren, Adam (Tia), Isaac, Bryn, and Maryn; her siblings, Connie (Max) Rouanzoin, Judy Mincks, Jerry Browning, Skeeter (Faye) Browning; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and other loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Schott, and her sister Penny.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be 10:00 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, with The Rev. Monsignor John Michael Campbell celebrating.

The burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park in Marietta.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home and at the church for one hour prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be directed to St. Henry’s Church, 36589 Elm Street, Lower Salem, OH 45745.

