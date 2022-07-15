Red Cross offers free swim lessons for all ages

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since the 1950′s Parkersburg has offered free swim lessons for people of all ages.

The tradition has kept on for many years. Some kids who participated in the swim lessons today were third generation swimmers.

Youth Director, Mary Wright, at the Red Cross says in an area like this with so many bodies of water it is important to have a simple understanding of swimming to stay alive.

Within the Wood County area we have the Ohio river, the Kanawaha River, we have the Muskingum River and we have a lot of lakes and ponds in our area so we need kids and adults to be water conscious and safety-minded,” Wright says.

The registration for kids is full and has been closed but the adult registration and will be open Monday at 6:45 p.m. at the Southwood Park pool.

The classes have one more week left and will begin Monday July 18 and run through Friday July 22.

