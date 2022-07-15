Advertisement

Washington County Commissioners approve $500,000 from Ohio Department of Development for removal of blighted properties

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Washington County commissioners approved $500,000 from the Ohio Department of Development.

This money will be used for the removal of local blighted properites.

When asked the local commissioners expressed how much safety and overall look of Washington county was important to them.

There could be children playing around and some of these houses are right beside other houses. That issue alone, safety of the kids, the drug use, it’s just not safe to have these buildings up,” said Commissioner James Booth.

“I think you can look at the property owners around these properties, it will help them. It enhances the values of their property and it gets rid of an eye sore for them and the neighborhood,” Commissioner Charlie Schilling said.

“The problem is with these properties are not only are they unsightly but they are also unsafe. There is drug activity, there are squatters so they are structures we need to take care of,” said Commissioner Kevin Ritter

