Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase July 18-23

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids will get a chance to show off their hard work down at the Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase.

Kids will get a chance to show off their livestock and still projects with full exhibits at the Wood Co. 4-H Camp.

Volunteers and officials with the camp say that this event is a great opportunity to let kids show what they can do as the future farmers and those a part of the agriculture workforce.

“These are kids from nine years old up to 21 and they do a gambit of things. Not only just livestock, but like I said, they do the cooking, the sewing, just a wide range of projects they can do. And it’s important for them to complete that so that in the future if someone sees that they were in 4-H on a resume they know that they can carry on a project from start to finish,” says

Some of the livestock that will be shown includes cows, sheep, goats, swine, and more.

The schedule for the event:

Monday, July 18

12 p.m. Commercial Exhibit Check-in

2-4 p.m. CEOS Exhibit Check-in

4-8 p.m. 4-H/Open Exhibit Check-in

Tuesday, July 19

9 a.m. 4-H/CEOS/Open Exhibit Judging

2 p.m. 4-H Pet Show/Parade

2 p.m. Exhibits open to the public

3 p.m. Youth Farmers’ Market

6 p.m. 4-H & FFA Sheep and Goat Show

Wednesday, July 20

9 a.m. 4-H & FFA Poultry Show

1 p.m. W.Va. DNR Wildlife Presentation

2 p.m. Exhibits open to the public

3 p.m. Bicycle Rodeo

6 p.m. 4-H & FFA Swine Show

Thursday, July 21

9 a.m. 4-H & FFA Poultry Show

2 p.m. Exhibits open to the public

4 p.m. Honey Bee demonstration

6 p.m. 4-H & FFA Beef Show

8 p.m. Karaoke sponsored by Toys for Tots

Friday, July 22

9 a.m. 4-H & FFA Horse Show

2 p.m. Exhibits open to the public, peddle tractor pulls, corn hole, hay bale throw, watermelon eating contest

4 p.m. Cow patty bingo fundraiser

6 p.m. Austin Shawver Master Showman Contest

8 p.m. Band of Brothers band

Saturday, July 23

11 a.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock awards

12 p.m. 4-H & FFA Junior livestock sale

