Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase July 18-23
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids will get a chance to show off their hard work down at the Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase.
Kids will get a chance to show off their livestock and still projects with full exhibits at the Wood Co. 4-H Camp.
Volunteers and officials with the camp say that this event is a great opportunity to let kids show what they can do as the future farmers and those a part of the agriculture workforce.
"These are kids from nine years old up to 21 and they do a gambit of things. Not only just livestock, but like I said, they do the cooking, the sewing, just a wide range of projects they can do. And it's important for them to complete that so that in the future if someone sees that they were in 4-H on a resume they know that they can carry on a project from start to finish,"
Some of the livestock that will be shown includes cows, sheep, goats, swine, and more.
The schedule for the event:
Monday, July 18
12 p.m. Commercial Exhibit Check-in
2-4 p.m. CEOS Exhibit Check-in
4-8 p.m. 4-H/Open Exhibit Check-in
Tuesday, July 19
9 a.m. 4-H/CEOS/Open Exhibit Judging
2 p.m. 4-H Pet Show/Parade
2 p.m. Exhibits open to the public
3 p.m. Youth Farmers’ Market
6 p.m. 4-H & FFA Sheep and Goat Show
Wednesday, July 20
9 a.m. 4-H & FFA Poultry Show
1 p.m. W.Va. DNR Wildlife Presentation
2 p.m. Exhibits open to the public
3 p.m. Bicycle Rodeo
6 p.m. 4-H & FFA Swine Show
Thursday, July 21
9 a.m. 4-H & FFA Poultry Show
2 p.m. Exhibits open to the public
4 p.m. Honey Bee demonstration
6 p.m. 4-H & FFA Beef Show
8 p.m. Karaoke sponsored by Toys for Tots
Friday, July 22
9 a.m. 4-H & FFA Horse Show
2 p.m. Exhibits open to the public, peddle tractor pulls, corn hole, hay bale throw, watermelon eating contest
4 p.m. Cow patty bingo fundraiser
6 p.m. Austin Shawver Master Showman Contest
8 p.m. Band of Brothers band
Saturday, July 23
11 a.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock awards
12 p.m. 4-H & FFA Junior livestock sale
