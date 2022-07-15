Advertisement

Wood County Schools Host Summer Programs

WTAP News @ 5
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County Schools summer programs had an exciting day with animals.

Their summer program at Emerson Elementary School called Summer in the Wild had a petting zoo visit for the final day of this program.

Pampered Pets Petting Farm brought some goats, sheep, a miniature pony, and many other animals to Emerson Elementary.

Ashlee Beatty who is the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Wood County Schools talked about how the summer programs help kids.

Beatty said, “The ultimate goal of any of our programs is that students leave with a love of learning, have had a really exciting summer, and hopefully learned something and avoid the summer slide; that we so often see when we neglect our reading and math during the summer time.”

The next programs will start in two weeks.

There will be a STEM camp for kids that are in grades second through fourth at Blennerhassett Elementary School.

Jump Start Academy is the program going on at Fairplains Elementary School for kids entering kindergarten through second grade.

Fore more information visit:

Wood County Schools Summer Programs

