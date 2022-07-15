Advertisement

Zoo mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub: ‘This is a heartbreaking loss’

A zoo in Tennessee said a 4-week-old lion cub has died after being injured in an incident. (Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Zoo Knoxville announced it was grieving the loss of a 4-week-old lion cub after being injured in an incident involving her mother.

WVLT reports the cub was injured on Thursday after a medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who had been sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

“Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia,” a Zoo Knoxville news release stated. “Sadly, Amara injured her cub while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure.”

According to the zoo, the cub died of her injuries despite immediate action taken by the zoo’s veterinary team.

Zoo officials said the cub’s mother is being closely monitored for signs of distress or grief following the loss of her cub. She is resting comfortably while also being treated for ongoing kidney issues.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss. The cub’s keepers requested that she be named Zuri, which is Swahili for beautiful, and that is how we will remember her,” said Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO Lisa New. “We are grateful for the sympathy and support of our community and colleagues.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Wilson was murdered while on vacation with his wife and son
Josh Wilson was murdered in Myrtle Beach during Fourth Of July Vacation
A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion overnight.
Local silicone recycling plant has facility explosion overnight
Parkersburg Police
Parkersburg shooting leaves one man dead
Many local resident were shocked by an explosion earlyThursday morning
Local residents were surprised by plant explosion early Thursday morning
Joshua Robert Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Joshua Robert

Latest News

Washington County Commissioners
Washington County Commissioners approve $500,000 from Ohio Department of Development for removal of blighted properties
Homeowners talk about what it means to them to live in the district
Julia-Ann Square Historic District Keeps Tradition Alive
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package
Mountwood Park lake in the first week of dredging process
Mountwood Park lake in the first week of dredging process
Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings