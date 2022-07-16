OBITUARY: Haynes, Terry Wayne

Terry Wayne Hanes, 56, of Belpre passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born November 10, 1965 at Marietta Memorial to Mabel and Ralph Hanes. Terry is survived by daughter Heather Thompson, son Aiden Hanes, brother Jimmy (Sheila) Hanes, sisters, Brenda Bentley and Phyllis Dana Pickens, nephew Dennis (Priscilla) Oakley, niece Kimberly (Carl) Bunner and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Terry enjoyed listening to music and was an avid baseball fan. Terry loved being outdoors and walking.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday (July 19) from 9 until 12 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by graveside services in Newport Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

