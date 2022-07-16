Advertisement

OBITUARY: Haynes, Terry Wayne

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By GUEST
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Terry Wayne Hanes, 56, of Belpre passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born November 10, 1965 at Marietta Memorial to Mabel and Ralph Hanes.  Terry is survived by daughter Heather Thompson, son Aiden Hanes, brother Jimmy (Sheila) Hanes, sisters, Brenda Bentley and Phyllis Dana Pickens, nephew Dennis (Priscilla) Oakley, niece Kimberly (Carl) Bunner and several nieces, nephews and cousins.  He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Terry enjoyed listening to music and was an avid baseball fan.  Terry loved being outdoors and walking.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday (July 19) from 9 until 12 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by graveside services in Newport Cemetery.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Wilson was murdered while on vacation with his wife and son
Josh Wilson was murdered in Myrtle Beach during Fourth Of July Vacation
A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion overnight.
Local silicone recycling plant has facility explosion overnight
Many local resident were shocked by an explosion earlyThursday morning
Local residents were surprised by plant explosion early Thursday morning
A baby was born on 7/11 in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.
Baby born on 7/11 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven
Joshua Robert Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Joshua Robert

Latest News

Linda Lee Browning Schott Obit
Obituary: Schott, Linda Lee Browning
Nancy Mae Riley Obit
Obituary: Riley, Nancy Mae
Charles F Chuck Nancarrow Obit
Obituary: Nancarrow, Charles F. “Chuck”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Reid, Roger