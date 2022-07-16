Advertisement

River City Runners and Walkers Club hosts Kids race

River city kids race series
River city kids race series(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - River City runners and walkers club had almost 200 kids participate in todays kids series race.

The race was a free race that included free Kona ice, a $10,000 donation and more.

The $10,000 was donated by city council to help further promote healthy lifestyle throughout the area.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce presented the check and says that events like these are one of the best parts of his job.

“Exercise obviously is a big deal but what’s important to me is there are other things to be doing with your time that are more productive, character building and accountability building than playing video games or getting into trouble,” Joyce said.

For more information on the remaining series schedule you can visit rivercityrunners.com

