Wood County schools searching for substitute bus drivers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools are looking for substitute bus drivers for next school year.

The deadline to apply to become a bus driver is Wednesday, July 27.

Wood county schools are expecting everyone who applies to be certified to drive by the upcoming school year.

Wood County School’s Route Coordinator, Pamela Reynolds, says don’t be intimidated by the size of the vehicles the training will handle that.

“I encourage that people who have never driven anything big, don’t let the size of a school bus intimidate you. Please apply, because I had never driven anything large before I came here and I drove a bus for 30 years,” said Reynolds.

You can find applications at woodcountyschoolswv.com.

