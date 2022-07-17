Advertisement

Local girl helps skunk from possible soda can disaster

Skunk rescue
Skunk rescue(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Animal rescues aren’t your everyday news story in the MOV.

But thanks to Jasmine Powers who helped a distressed skunk with a soda can stuck on it’s head we have one today.

Powers says she got a call from her mom to come outside to help her save a skunk.

“My mom called me to come help her, she couldn’t get it because she was trying to get it off with a hula-hoop,” Powers said.

She was afraid the skunk would spray her or bite her but Powers knew she had to be brave to help save the skunk.

“The can was actually hard to get off because it was tight. It was cutting of it’s circulation,” said Powers. “Some animals don’t really have great homes and I’d rather help animals that are in need on the streets, feed them. It’s just always great to help things that are in need like humans, if you see someone on the street with a sign that says any food or money would help, I would just help them.”

Jasmine also added after she saved the skunk she went on a walk the next day and saw the exact same skunk.

