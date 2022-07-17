Advertisement

Rosie’s glass event returns to Marietta

Rosie's return
Rosie's return(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Rosie’s glass event returns to Marietta but in a new location. It will now be held at the Lafayette hotel instead of Muskingum Park.

Many tables will be at the hotel to show the history of Marietta through artwork.

Organizer of the event, Heidi Brown, says the family-like community is one of the reasons this event keeps going every year.

Brown says she gets excited to get the community involved in the rich history of Marietta,

“I just think it’s fun to meet people from the community that you wouldn’t normally meet that has the same interest in collecting old things. It’s just lots of interesting stories, it’s always wonderful to remember history. We all have something in common so when we get together it feels like we’ve known each other for years,” Brown said.

The event begins July 24 and will last until July 27.

