American Red Cross looking for blood donations to avoid summer shortage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is looking to get more people in to donate blood during the summer.

The organization is looking to get donors in to avoid a summer shortage to happen.

Especially with hurricane season happening and more hospitalizations.

The American Red Cross is still looking to make up for the emergency shortage that is going on, as well as with the low drive donations that went on in June.

“In June of this year, we collected 12 percent less than what was needed. And as a result, we are really trying to put the special emphasis on people to remember to take time to give the gift of life,” says Red Cross Ohio River Valley executive director, Sharon Kesselring.

To sign up to donate blood, you can go to the American Red Cross website by clicking this link.

