American Red Cross will host a food drive Tuesday

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Every year since 1958 the American Red Cross has held their free learn to swim program. With this program the American Red Cross has always tried to pay back Parkersburg for allowing them to use their facilities for free.

This year they will give back in the form of a food drive.

The food drive will be held Tuesday, July 19 from 8-12 p.m. in the Southwood Park pool parking lot.

Only non-perishable items will be collected at the food drive and will be given to the Jefferson Elementary food pantry.

“They have a food pantry that’s open Winter and Summer because they have a lot of need in that area and their food pantry is open all summer so they’re feeding the community in the Summer as well,” organizer, Kathy Wise said.

Wise added that the goal of the food drive tomorrow is to fill the truck bed that will be on scene of the food drive.

